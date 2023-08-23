The Minister of Works, Engineer Dave Umahi, and Kogi State governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello have inspected major Federal government road infrastructures across the state.

The Minister, while addressing the Press at a session of the Ganaja federal road axis, stressed that the federal government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was determined to improve greatly on the issue of road networks across the nation. The Minister revealed plans for long-lasting, low-maintenance concrete roads and assured swift attention on all federal road projects in Kogi State.

Senator Dave Umahi commended Governor Yahaya Bello’s commitment to the people of Kogi State and Nigeria at large and also his administration’s accomplishments in sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The Minister expressed gratitude for the Governor’s warm reception upon his appointment as Minister of Works and for his dedication to the betterment of Kogi State.

He disclosed further that the federal government is considering concrete road construction, an innovation which he said is low maintenance cost and can last for over 50 years without turn-on maintenance.

He also alluded that concrete roads are lower in cost in terms of construction cost and the availability of construction materials.

The works Minister promised to redesign the Lokoja-Ganaja-Ajaokuta road with new features that would enhance its sustainability considering the yearly flooding incidence while assuring the Kogi state and, by extension, Nigerians that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the road network was billed to improve greatly.

Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello, in his own remarks, expressed confidence regarding the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing the country’s road infrastructure.

He similarly expressed deep appreciation for the Minister’s proactive approach in inspecting deteriorating federal roads within the state, which he opined has demonstrated a significant dedication to resolving pressing infrastructure issues.

The governor highlighted the concern surrounding the condition of federal roads in Kogi State, emphasizing that the state’s strategic positioning as the doorway between Northern and Southern Nigeria has made the road conditions a matter of urgency.

He pointed out the hardships faced by commuters, the negative impact on trade and the economy, and the strain on transportation systems.

Governor Bello expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the newly inaugurated Minister for Works, Eng. Umahi for recognizing the turmoil the conditions of this road was causing the people and also pledging prompt interventions to alleviate the situation.

The governor expressed that there is a need for collaborative efforts between federal and state governments in addressing infrastructure issues, which he noted was a hallmark of effective governance.

He expressed confidence in the transformative potential of the President’s “Renewed Hope” agenda for the nation’s economy and citizens’ well-being and believed that urgent interventions promised by the Minister would mark a turning point for citizens who regularly travel these roads.

Inspected areas included bridge reconstruction at Gada-Biu, the Abaji section of the Abuja-Lokoja road, Koto-Karfe bridge, Murtala bridge, Lokoja-Ganaja-Ajaokuta road, Lokoja-Okene road, and Lokoja-Kabba road.