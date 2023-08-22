The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has unfolded a plan to set up a special Intervention Squad to combat crimes and criminalities nationwide.

Egbetokun made this known in his response to a request for the establishment of an additional mobile police unit by the Chairman of Ibadan Council of Mogajis, Asimiyu Ariori, at a stakeholders meeting held at the Oyo Police Command, Eleyele, on Tuesday.

The IGP, who stressed the need for collaboration among the relevant stakeholders, said this would assist in the effective policing of our various communities

He assured the people of Oyo state of the establishment of the Squad.

The IGP added that the security strategy in the Country is being reviewed for effective policing.

According to him, we are reviewing the security strategy in the Country in line with the new vision of Nigeria Police for effective policing.

“All the Commissioners of Police across the Country are being trained for effective service delivery.

During my discussion with the Commissioner of Police, Oyo state, Adebola Hamzat, he told me his door is open to the public.

If you have issues with any of our officers, as there are tendencies that some of them might misbehave, kindly reach out to the senior officers.

The goal of the police is to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

