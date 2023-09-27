The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command has said one person died while two sustained injuries in a multiple crash on Ota-Idiroko Road on Wednesday.

Mr Anthony Uga, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ota, Ogun.

Uga said the unfortunate incident involving three vehicles and eight persons happened at about 7.20 a.m.

He said a blue mini truck marked BDG 340 XZ and a truck with no registration no. Collided with an Iveco Tipper marked AAA 969 ZY, that broke down while descending a slope from Idiroko side of Arobieye, Iju bridge.

The FRSC boss said that the two vehicles plunged into the Iju River in the process, resulting in the death of one person, while two others sustained varying degrees of injury.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital, while the survivors are receiving treatment at Ota General Hospital,” he said.

Uga blamed the accident on a mechanical fault.

The sector commander implored articulated truck drivers to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before being on the highway.

(NAN)

