IGP orders withdrawal of personnel from VIPs nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Wednesday ordered the immediate withdrawal of all police officers attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) nationwide.

According to findings, the order was contained in a police signal dated October 21, 2020 addressed to all zonal commands which was obtained by Tribune Online on Wednesday night in Abuja.

The signal with reference number: CB:4001/DOPS/SPU/FHQ/ABU/VOL./ORDER AND DIRECTIVES warned that any commander who violates the order “will bear the consequences”.

According to it, “Inspector-General of Police directs you to withdraw all protect personnel attached to all VIPs, except those attached to Government Houses, Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives with immediate effect.

“Any commander who violates this order will bear the consequences. Any protect personnel found escorting or guarding any VIP with or without firearm is deemed to be deployed by the commander and the commander will be sanctioned.”

All withdrawn personnel were directed to report to their commands for debriefing.

This development comes after a two week of protests by Nigerian youths demanding an end to the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

