IGP orders speedy investigation, prosecution of killer of Lagos female lawyer

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, ordered speedy investigations and a prosecution of the policeman, who shot a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, to death in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Christmas day.

The deceased lawyer and her family were returning home on Sunday, when the trigger-happy policeman opened fire on their vehicle, killing the woman in the process.

According to a statement, signed by the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police boss condemned the incident and commiserated with the family of the deceased lawyer

Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police said “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, FDC, CFR, has condemned the shooting and killing of Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, a lawyer who was allegedly shot and killed by a Policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State. “

The police image maker also added, “The IGP, who described the incident as unfortunate and sad, has ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values. “

‘In the same vein, the IGP commiserates with the deceased’s family, friends, and colleagues as he prays for the repose of her soul. “

The police spokesperson added that ” He further assures the general public of justice in the case while he warns officers and men of the Force to be professional and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties and operate within the ambit of the law, as the Force’s leadership will not condone any inappropriate or unprofessional acts. “