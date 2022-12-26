Primate Ayodele analyses Obi, Tinubu, Atiku’s chances ahead of 2023

Popular seer, Primate Ayodele has predicted a keenly contested race between the three leading candidates, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in 2023.

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in its 2022 predictions, said if Peter Obi win, his government would be for the poor while the rich would complain.

Analysing the chances of the three leading candidates, Primate Ayodele said there would be protest should any of the trio become president.

“I foresee a massive protest either Atiku, Tinubu, Obi or Kwankwaso is in the saddle. Anyone of them must pray against any major massive protest that is a mother of ENDSARS.

“When and time I don’t know but before the end of the new era because it is not going to be immediate change either any of the three wins but one would be better than the other,” he said.

On their chances in the forthcoming election, the controversial cleric said Peter Obi would spring up surprises in some States but he did not see him winning Lagos, which he termed as Tinubu’s stronghold.

“There are states where both the APC, Labour Party and PDP will fight to win. Lagos is for APC, Labour Party cannot be brushed aside in Lagos and may spring up surprises in some areas. Lagos is for APC and PDP. Anambra is between PDP and Labour Party.

“In Kwara, it is between APC and PDP. PDP may spring a surprise in Kwara except APC sits up. APC should not underrate Bukola Saraki now because what PDP is doing in Kwara in terms of mobilisation is what APC had done before to win the State.

“In Osun, it is between APC and PDP. I don’t see the Labour Party in the equation. I don’t see Kwankwaso’s NNPP making any progress. He is just wasting his money and energy. He can only get a few National Assembly members and maybe local government Chairmen.

“In Oyo, it is between PDP and APC. Ekiti is for PDP and APC. Enugu is for Labour Party and PDP. Abia will be shared between the Labour Party and PDP.

“Ebonyi is for APC, PDP and Labour Party Cross River is for PDP, APC and Labour Party. Katsina is for PDP and APC. Adamawa is for PDP and APC. Kano is for PDP and APC.

“Niger is between PDP and APC. Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, Nasarawa and Jigawa are for PDP and APC. FCT is between APC, PDP and Labour Party.”

“Zamfara is between PDP and APC. Taraba is between PDP and APC. Ondo is between PDP and APC. Benue is between APC and PDP. Rivers is between LABOUR and PDP. Bayelsa is between Labour Party and PDP. Delta is between APC, PDP and Labour Party. Akwa Ibom is between Labour Party and PDP,” Primate Ayodele disclosed.