The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Thursday ordered the immediate deployment of Commissioners of Police to various commands across the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’

The FPRO explained that this followed the approval of the recommendation of the IGP by the Police Service Commission for the posting.

According to him, the IGP urged the affected Senior Police Officers to proceed immediately to their respective duty posts, take charge of the affairs of their offices and execute the policing agenda of the Force leadership.

The newly posted Commissioners of Police comprise CP’s Mohammed Usaini Gumel – Kano State Command; Haruna Gabriel Garba – FCT Command, Abuja; Tajudeen A. Abass – Delta State Command; Oladimeji Yomi Olarewaju – Ogun State Command; Taiwo Jesubiyi – Ondo State Command; Julius A. Okoro – Benue State Command; Romokere Ibiani – Bayelsa State Command; Mohammed Bunu – Yobe State Command; Garba Musa Yusuf – Kaduna State Command; Garba Ahmed – Zamfara State Command; Hayatu Kaigama Ali – Sokoto State Command; and Aliyu Musa – Katsina State Command.

The I GP charged the Officers to entrench professionalism and respect for fundamental rights in all officers and men under their supervision, leveraging on the recent training for Strategic Police Managers held at the Nigeria Institute of Police Studies, Jabi, Abuja.

According to the statement, he equally urged them to adequately engrain community-oriented policing in their various jurisdictions to achieve modern, technology-based and people-oriented policing services on all fronts.

