IGP, Mustapha decorate DIG Oyebade, 4 AIGs, 3 CPs, 2 DCPs

Ten newly promoted senior police officers, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Leye Oyebade, were on Monday decorated with their new ranks by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu in Abuja

IGP Adamu was assisted by the Secretary to the Federal Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha to decorate the elevated senior officers at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.

The decorated senior officers include AIG Asuquo A.A Amba of the new FCID Annex Gombe; AIG Olafimihan A. Adeoye, the AIG FCID Annex, Enugu; AIG Nekereuwem A. Akpan; AIG Aisha I. Abubakar; CP Abiodun Alabi, CP Jonathan Towuru, and CP. Akande Kayode.

The IGP said that the promotion exercise was based on merits and urged the newly decorated officers brace up for the challenges ahead and not to let the Nigeria Police Force and the nation down in the course of the duties.

DIG Oyebade, who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Adebimpe Oyebade, gave the vote of thanks at the event, expressing appreciation to God, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chairman, Police Service Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, and IGP Adamu.

He further commended IGP Adamu for what he his unprecedented innovative and revolutionary reforms and the promotion of 41, 863 officers and men since the inception of his administration.

He applauded the administration’s scorecard on Human Rights, the Rule of Law, fair and firm Transformation Agenda, Community Policing.

Other personalities at the brief ceremony included a former Managing Director of First Bank, Prince Ajibola Afonja, Mrs Kemi Olomola-Sijuade, the MD Police Properties, and AIG Zubairu Muazu.

More details coming…….