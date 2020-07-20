Police arraign man over alleged N150,000 fraud

The police on Monday arraigned a 55-year-old man, Ibrahim Mayowa, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court over alleged N150, 000 fraud.

Mayowa, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Emmanuel told the court that the defendant committed the offence in June at Omitoto Line 2, Ilode, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant fraudulently collected a Bajaj Boxer Motorcycle valued at N150,000 from the complainant Mr Oyegbade Soji, promising that he would pay in instalments, but failed to do so.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.

Defence Counsel, Mr Micheal Womder, urged the court to grant his client bail in liberal terms, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mr A.A. Adebayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adebayo said that the surety should swear to an affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Sept 21, for mention.

(NAN)

