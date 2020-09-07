The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adam on Monday flagged off the inclusion of retired police personnel into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as part of welfare for the police Personnel which was recently approved by President Muhamodu Buhari

Speaking at the occasion in Abuja, the IGP commended Presiden Buhari, for extending the scheme to the Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force

Adamu declared that the rare opportunity would address the age-long quest for affordable healthcare services for police retirees and urged them to take optimum advantage of the scheme.

He stated that with this development, all retired Police Personnel personnel, irrespective of their rank on retirement, along with a spouse, would have full access to all NHIS services and benefits covered by the Police Health Maintenance Organization (Police-HMO) Code-073.

The Police boss who said he felt an emotional and professional fulfilment, said his experience in the police over the years had convinced him that the welfare of police officers particularly after retirement had been a constant source of anxiety which impacts on their optimal service delivery while in service.

He said it was more worrisome when viewed from the perspective that police personnel dedicate the most active part of their lives in service to the country, at times under very strenuous and health-impacting conditions, while some retire with disabilities caused by occupational hazards.

He lamented that it was unfortunate that they inherited a system whereby all police personnel across all ranks were delisted from the Scheme as soon as they exit public service thereby leaving them with the burden of singlehandedly addressing their medical and welfare challenges.

The IGP explained that upon assumption of office, he had prioritized the welfare of retired Police Personnel and made a presentation to the President that all retired personnel be retained in the scheme as a means of appreciating them for their meritorious service and ameliorating their post-retirement welfare and health challenges.

The IGP directed the nationwide registration and capturing of all retired police personnel with effect from 7th September to 23rd September, this year.

According to him, thee exercise, which shall be in three batches, will take place at the various Police Area Commands in the country.

He said that all retired police Personnel “are to visit any Police Area Command closest to them with the following basic requirements which includes a National Identity Number (compulsory), letter of retirement and retiree’s identity card.

In his remarks, Executive Secretary, NHIS, Prof Mohammed Sambo said that the development was in line with the next level agenda of attaining health insurance scheme for all by 2030 as approved by the sustainable developments goals.

He added that health insurance was susceptible to a lot of abuse, but expressed confidence that the level of discipline of the police would not allow such kind of abuse in the system.

According to him, “we want to ensure we leave a credible mark so that the generation yet to come would also come and benefit from this exercise. At this point, I want to congratulate the police and IGP for flagging of this exercise. I am sure it will be a legacy that will be perpetual in the minds of the police and the nation to get this group of people to be enrolled in this scheme”.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE