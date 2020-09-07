Osimhen to Make Serie A Debut Vs Parma

Victor Osimhen is a Nigerian footballer who was born on December 29, 1998. He is a talented forward for the Nigerian national team and S.S.C. Napoli. Osimhen joined Lille OSC in July 2019. Betway gave him high odds as an anytime goalscorer in his debut match against Nantes. The Nigerian forward was the “Player of Month” in September 2019 after making two assists and scoring two goals for Lille. He moved to Napoli on July 31, 2020. In this article, we discuss Osimhen’s transfer to Napoli and his Serie A debut against Parma.

S.S.C. Napoli Signs Osimhen

S.S.C. Napoli signed Osimhen in July for $96 million. He is the most expensive African footballer in soccer history. His transfer fee exceeded the one Arsenal paid for Nicolas Pepe in 2018. Lille FC signed Osimhen from Charleroi FC for $14 million as a replacement for Pepe. Napoli stated in its website that it had signed Osimhen on a permanent transfer. But, it didn’t give subtle details about the deal.

Football fans need a fast internet connection to make the Betway app download on their phones or tablets to bet on football games. Some of them had linked Osimhen with a possible transfer to Arsenal and Manchester United. The 21-year-old forward had a great season at Lille. He made 27 Ligue 1 appearances and scored 13 goals. Also, he scored five more goals for Lille in other tournaments. He won the 2019/2020 Marc-Vivien Foe award after being the best African player in the league. He was part of the Ligue 1 team of the season.

Osimhen Debuts for Napoli

Victor Osimhen will make his Serie A debut on September 20 against Parma. Even so, he recently tested with his teammates in a warm-up game and will play another match soon. The Serie A match against Parma will start his professional career in Italian soccer.

Osimhen played a friendly match against L’Aquila on August 28, 2020, and scored a hat trick in eight minutes. He helped Napoli thrash the fourth-tier team 11-0. His fans hope that he will expect his ruthless form when Serie A will start after a few days. The full Serie A fixture for the 2020/2021 campaign was drawn on August 27 and Napoli will play Parma in the season opener. Other season-opening games include Juventus versus Sampdoria, Verona versus AS Roma, and Lazio versus Atalanta.

Other talented Nigerian footballers are playing in Serie A besides Osimhen. Some of them are hoping to start in the opening fixtures. For example, Ola Aina will start for Torino against Fiorentina and Troost-Ekong will play for Udinese against Spezia. The final Serie A round will be on May 23, 2021 and the league will have six-midweek rounds between December 16 and May 12.

Osimhen was one of the best forwards in French Ligue 1 before he moved to Serie A. His transfer negotiations to S.S.C. Napoli was delayed due to racism concerns in Italy. The Nigerian forward sacked Jean-Gerard Benoit Czaika, his agent, for not prioritizing his interest in the negotiations.

