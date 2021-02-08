IGP didn’t pay N2bn for extension of service ― Police

The Police High Command, on Monday, debunked a report by an online media which alleged that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, paid over 2 billion naira for his tenure extension by President Muhammadu Buhari

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, the Police described the publication “as untrue, unfounded, defamatory and libellous” which should be ignored by the members of the public

The statement reads: “The Force wishes to state categorically that the extension of service of the IGP was strictly the prerogative of the President and was never paid for as maliciously reported in the publication.

“The insinuations that the IGP did not “celebrate” his extension smacks of ignorance and a pathetic misplacement of priority.

“The extension does not call for merry-making or celebration but a time for more work, rededication to duty and selfless service to the nation.”

The statement explained that the IGP, while assuring the nation of an unwavering commitment by the Force under his leadership, to improved service delivery, safety and security of the citizenry, enjoined members of the public to disregard and discountenance the publication by Sahara Reporters as evidently untrue and unfounded.

According to it, “The IGP is undistracted and the Force remains motivated and committed to delivering on its mandate, especially the task of neutralising current and emerging internal security threats.”

It, however, stated that the IGP has directed his legal team to commence actions against the online publishers.

