IGP commissions Digital Item Registry, lost and found database

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday commissioned a digital item registry, and a lost and found database in Abuja.

The digital platform, which is the first in the country is being operated by the Nigeria Police Force NPF in partnership with the Primly Premium Solutions, is to register ownership of items on the national database, protect against purchase of stolen items, and report lost items more quickly to the police.

The IGP’ who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Information and Communications Technology, DIG Celestine Okoye, said that theft of personal items had been on the increase in Nigeria and necessitated the need for an intervention to curb the ugly trend.

According to him, “while the Police are able to recover some of these items, unfortunately, some remain unfound and subsequently sent to other countries and sold to unsuspecting buyers

“The world is going digital and we are going with the trendy. Therefore, we have decided to undertake an intervention that will alleviate the rise of this menace significantly. This intervention will further help ensure the security of properties

“I am pleased to inform you that the Nigeria Police has gone into partnership with PPS to run a platform called Item Registry. PPS is a technological solution company that was established to provide modern solutions to everyday issues

“Items Registry is an international platform where you can register all your items for easy identification and ownership. This platform is also accessed by the Nigeria Police for quality checks and monitoring.

“Your complaint comes directly to us and you are issued a police certificate of loss or police report immediately. We are very positive that this partnership will be helpful to us all. PPS has been vetted and we are certain of their authenticity, background and integrity”.

Chief Executive Officer of Primly Premium Solutions, Dr Vincent Udenze, lauded the IGP for recognizing the need to introduce innovative solutions to the Nigeria Police Force.

He described the event as a significant milestone in the fight against crime and insecurity in Nigeria.

