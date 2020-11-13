Canoe capsizes, 18 farmers dead, 5 rescued in Bauchi

It was a black Thursday in Bauchi as 18 people were confirmed dead when a canoe conveying a total 23 farmers to the farm capsized on River Buji in Itas/Gadau local government area of the state while the remaining 5 were rescued and are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Itas.

The news of the tragedy was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Bauchi State Command, DSP Ahmed Wakili, copies of which were made available to Journalists on Friday evening.

The statement contained that while five people were rescued alive the captain of the canoe and one other passenger were unconscious as of the time the statement was released on Friday stating that the deceased included 8 small children, 8 teenagers and two adults as reported to the Police in Itas by the Village Head of Majiya, Nuhu Kaila.

The statement reads, “On 12th November 2020 at about 11 am, one Ali Adamu, Village Head of Majiya came to Itas-Gadau Police Station and reported that on the same date at about 10.30 am, one Nuhu Kaila, Male of Zango Majiya village, carried about 23 persons in a Canoe, from Zango Majiya to the farm.”

It further contained that, “On reaching the middle of river Buji, the canoe capsized and as a result, the following persons: Abdulrahman Shehu, Male (20), Suwaiba Yusuf, female (12) old, Saude Abdulkarim, female (14), Fatima Maigari, female (10), Zuwaira Maigari, female (10), Hari Maigari, female (9), Hussaina Maigari, female (8), Ummani Abdulkarim, female (15), Halima Saminu, female (15), of Gidan Ganji village.”

Others are Najaatu Hamza, (15), Nura Abdullahi, Male (25), Yahuza Abdullahi, (12), Hafsa Abdullahi, female (11) of Majiya village, Sadiya Hashimu, (10), Khadija Alhassan, (15), of Gwarai village, Amina Idris, (15) Kaltime Hudu, female (14), Furaira Malam Magaji, female (14), of Zangon Majiya village were drowned in the river and died at the spot.

While stating that the canoe driver and one Aisha Adamu, female 16 years, Umaru Adamu, Male 30 years were rescued unconscious.”

He further stated that when the Police received the report, the Divisional Police Officer and a team of Policemen rushed to the scene for rescue and evacuation of the victims stating that: “The corpses were removed from the river and taken to the General Hospital Itas, for postmortem examination.”

The PPRO concluded a medical doctor at the Itas General Hospital certified the 18 persons dead while the 5 persons rescued are receiving the required medical attention.

