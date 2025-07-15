IGP commiserates with FG, family over ex-President Buhari’s passing

…joins dignitaries for ex-President’s burial

‎The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has on behalf of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), expressed condolences to the Federal Government, the government and people of Katsina State, and the Buhari family over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

‎The IGP stated this in a press statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Tuesday.

The IGP described the death of the elder statesman as a monumental national loss, noting that the late former President served Nigeria with dedication, courage, and integrity both as a military leader and a democratically elected President, leaving behind a legacy of service, discipline, and patriotism.

‎In honour of the late President, the IGP personally led a delegation of senior officers to Daura, Katsina State, to attend the burial ceremony, which was conducted in line with Islamic rites on Tuesday.

The IGP joined dignitaries led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, prominent Nigerians, traditional rulers, and political leaders who gathered to pay their last respects to the departed Nigerian leader.

The statement further added that the entire Nigeria Police Force prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The IGP, therefore, encouraged Nigerians to uphold the values of nation-building, accountability, and leadership that the late former President exemplified throughout his lifetime.

