Awujale: I-WOMEN mourns, reaffirms commitment to Ijebu State 

The Ijebu Women for Equity and Nationhood (I-Women) has joined other Nigerians to mourn the demise of the late Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Expressing its condolence in a statement signed by its Convener, Yinka Ogundimu, the I-Women condoled with the people of Ijebuland, Nigerians and well-wishers, home and abroad.

In mourning what it called the glorious transition of the highly revered monarch, the group said Kabiyesi’s passing marks the end of an era of courageous leadership, royal dignity, and steadfast love for the Ijebu people.

Ogundimu noted that “for a little over 65 years, Oba Adetona served as a bridge between our ancient heritage and modern progress, with wisdom, honesty, and unmatched devotion.

“Kabiyesi was deeply loved by all — young and old, within and outside Nigeria.

“Known for his boldness in speaking truth to power when and where it mattered, his unwavering stance on justice and accountability, combined with his compassionate leadership – all endeared him to people across generations”, she explained.

The group further noted that the late Oba Adetona wore the crown with grace, honour and courage, while setting an unbeatable and incomparable standard for royalty.

“The overwhelming reaction to his transition — the outpouring of tributes, prayers, and public grief — is no doubt a reflection of how profoundly his reign touched lives.

“His memory now lives not only in royal chronicles, but in the hearts of millions who saw in him a rare symbol of truth, dignity, and courage.

“Above all, we remember Kabiyesi’s relentless pursuit of one of the noblest causes in our history: the creation of Ijebu State.

“He championed this vision with clarity and conviction, believing it to be a rightful and long-overdue recognition of the historical, cultural, and economic significance of the Ijebu nation.

The I-Women however vowed that, as a collective people of progressive, and committed Ijebu women from diverse walks of life, the group remains committed to the cause of Ijebu State.

“We will work assiduously with all stakeholders to ensure that the dream of Ijebu State becomes a reality in his honour.

“We also commit to: amplifying women’s voices in the development of Ijebuland, advocating for equity, justice, and inclusive governance; mentoring and empowering the next generation of Ijebu women

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the Awujale-in-Council, the Ogun State Government, and the entire Ijebu nation.

“May Kabiyesi’s soul rest in perfect peace. May his vision continue to inspire us. May Ijebuland rise, stronger and united, in honour of his legacy” the group prayed.

