Cholera Outbreak: Abia community confirms 3 deaths, 16 hospitalized, calls govt for intervention

Amaogwugwu, a community in Ohuhu, Umuahia North LGA of Abia state has recorded three deaths arising from the cholera outbreak which occurred in the community.

The President General of the community Mr. Kelechi Uwaoma who confirmed this to Nigerian Tribune said two people died in their homes while one died in the community health center and over 16 persons are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment in the health center and other hospitals in Umuahia.

He confirmed that some persons have recovered and have been discharged from the health center.

he disclosed that the suspected cholera outbreak is as a result of suspected contamination of the Ikwu River which is the only source of water in the community.

Officials of the state ministry of health, WHO, and other interventionist agencies, he said, have visited the community and have donated drugs to the community health center to complement the ones already procured by him to help treat victims and expressed delight that the situation is under control.

“We have directed that the affected persons be treated at no cost and residents should immediately report suspected cases to the health facility.

“We have also intensified sensitization of the people on ways of preventing further spread which includes keeping the environment clean, drinking of clean water, and safe preservation of food items”, he said.

When contacted the commissioner for Health Abia state Dr. Joe Osuji, said his ministry is monitoring the situation and has deployed officials and drugs to the community so as to help stabilize affected persons.

The commissioner who later visited the community Monday, with the state epidemiology team.

A native of the village Chief Uche Aguoru, said that the community drink water from the Ikwu River due to the non-availability of pipe-borne water and stated that in the past individuals and governments, both at the state and federal levels have tried to drill boreholes in the community but have not been successful due to the topography of the area, he pleaded that the government should help revive the greater Okpara water scheme which in the 70s and 80s provided safe and clean potable water for the Ohuhu people.





He called on Government and well-meaning organizations to come to the rescue of the community by arresting the situation and checkmating further spread of the deadly epidemic.

Concerned Abians have since been coming to the assistance of the community, including provision of portable drinking water and drugs as well as cash.

They include the Action Peoples Party, APP House of Assembly candidate for Umuahia North State Constituency, Chis Akachi Nwabia, represented by his campaign Coordinator, Team Nwabia, Ugochukwu Gabriel, and the Young Progressives Party, YPP House of Assembly candidate for Umuahia North State Constituency, Obed Nnaji.

Gabriel said Nwabia has repaired all water tanks at the health center and filled filled them with clean water, while Nnaji has paid for drugs for the health center.