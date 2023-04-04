Bola Badmus

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has warned those behind the religious crisis in Ile-Ife to desist from acts that can set Yoruba land on fire, insisting that Yoruba land would resist any attempt to denigrate the revered stool and palace of the Ooni of Ife.

Iba Adams gave this warning on Tuesday in reaction to the crisis between the Muslims and the traditional believers in Ile-Ife, saying that the palace of the Ooni of Ife is the sacred heritage of the Yoruba.

The Yoruba generalissimo, who spoke in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos at the “Harvest of Praise,” which is the Day-8 programme of the ongoing Eledumare Festival, berated those fanning the embers of war to stop the idea or be ready to face the wrath of Yoruba ancestors.

Adams wondered why some people were now using religion to fan the ember of crisis in Yoruba land, noting that Muslims, Christians and traditional religious believers had been living together in peace in Ile-Ife for centuries without crisis.

“We are not going to fold our alms to see religious fanatics cause a religious crisis in Yoruba land.

“Both the Muslims, Christians and the traditional religious believers have been living together in peace in Ile-Ife for centuries without crisis. So, why are some people now using religion to fan the ember of crisis in Yorubaland?

“Ooni’s palace is our glass house, it is our heritage, nobody, no matter how highly placed in our society has the audacity to throw stones at the palace, which is the heritage of my race,” he said.

Adams also applauded the peaceful move embarked upon by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who, he said, handled the Ife crisis maturely.

“By virtue of my position as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, it is my responsibility to defend the sacred stool and throne of the Ooni of Ife, because it is the sacred stool of all Yoruba and the heritage of all sons and daughters of Yoruba race,” he said.

Adams, while urging the youth to remain calm in order not to be used as cannon fodder, pointed out that Ile Ife as the cradle of Yoruba land is sacred, adding: “It is the city of hope and abundance for Yoruba race.”

“I am appealing to the youth not to allow any religious fanatic to use them against their ancestors in Yoruba land. The youth should not be used as cannon fodder to denigrate Yoruba tradition in Yoruba land.





“Ile Ife is sacred as the cradle of Yoruba land. It is the city of hope and abundance for the Yoruba race.

The United States was not built on religion. China becomes one of the leading economies in the world not because of religion but because they protect their heritage and tradition that make China the envy of the world economic superpower,” Iba Adams said.

The Yoruba generalissimo also urged members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC ) to use the various programmes of the ongoing Eledumare Festival to seek spiritual blessing, maintaining that praise is the key to abundant blessings and favour.

According to him, the 21-day programme of the Eledumare Festival is a spiritual journey that will turn Yoruba land around positively, saying that the programme was being used to connect to God, even as he expressed hope that “God will always reward our efforts as we celebrate God with Praise.”

Apart from members of the Oriade Local Government Area of the OPC, other guests present at the event include the Baale of Oluti, Amuwo Kuje, Chief Rasaq Bashir Busari; Prophet Peter Oyewole of the C and S, Ijedodo, Lagos, members of the Aare Onakakanfo Chiefs in Council, members of the National Executive Council and National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the organization.

