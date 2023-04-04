Kehinde Akintola

The member representing Ekiti/Irepodun/Using/Oke Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Hon Abduraheem Olawuyi on Tuesday formally declared his intention to contest for the office of the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Hon Olawuyi, who doubles as chairman, House Committee on Disaster Management and Emergency Preparedness stated this during a press briefing held in Abuja, however, vowed to respect the zoning arrangement of the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) when released.

Declaring his intention in Abuja at a press conference tagged ‘Hope Alive’, Hon Olawuyi said as a loyal party man, he would withdraw from the race if the APC zone the position to another geopolitical zone.

“I am a loyal party man and will support the party if it zones the position of Speaker outside the North Central” he stated.

Hon Olawuyi also promised to ensure that the Executive arm of Government is accountable to the people in the 10th Assembly.

The lawmaker assured that if elected as Speaker, he “will work to pass pro-people bills and promote policies that will benefit all Nigerians from various backgrounds, as well as work with all parties and stakeholders to unify the country”

The lawmaker said his leadership would “Promote transparency and accountability in the operations of the House.”

Hon Olawuyi who pledged to lead the House with utmost integrity commitment and dedication, said: “I stand before you today to officially declare my candidacy for the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly.

“As many of you have noticed, our country is facing unprecedented challenges at this time. The challenges range from security to the economic downturn which has been unprecedented in the history of our nation, and it is crystal clear that Nigerians need courageous and competent leaders at all levels that will take over from the outgoing leaders with the expectation that things will change positively for the generality of Nigerian who have through the ballot have overwhelmingly given their support through the ballot to the APC to continue to manage the affairs of our dear country for the next 4 years.

“The challenges of leadership are no doubt daunting and the expectations of Nigerians are nonetheless very high, this new administration will be committed to fixing the identified challenges and providing the needed political, economic and social direction that would inspire a “Renewed Hope” for our country and its people.

“Today, God in his infinite mercy has graciously put us in a partnership position, as Legislators, with the Executive and the Judiciary, to keep this Hope Alive for our dear countrymen and women, irrespective of tribal or religious differences, age, sex, political affiliations or any other parochial sentiments. With the elections concluded, the time of partisanship is over, and now is the time for partnership and nation-building!





“It is this partnership that has brought us here today, even though we do not belong to the same political parties, the Hope Alive objective of the 10th Assembly is for a Better Nigeria with the Renewed Hope of shared prosperity for all Nigerians and by all Nigerians in our collective desire for security, unity and development of our nation and its teeming population.

“I believe that as members of the legislative arm of government, we have a cardinal responsibility to achieve these goals collectively. That is why today I am stepping up to seek nomination and Election to the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly.

“I have the passion vision, experience, capacity, competence, courage, humility, patriotism the requisite knowledge and capacity to provide the required and equitable leadership, that ensures inclusive participation of all members to pilot the affairs of the House and the country in the right direction, in line with our constitutional mandate and collective aspirations of the people we represent.

“It is therefore on this premise that I solemnly present myself to you in good conscience before God and Nigerians, in anticipation of your support to elect me as your Speaker in the 10th Assembly, to provide effective and efficient leadership for this Assembly.

“Throughout my entire career, I have been driven by a deep sense of commitment to public service and social welfare of the people, inspired by unquestionable compassion for the people and patriotism to Nigeria.

“I am a team player and will work well with individuals from diverse backgrounds and callings, and I promise to be firm and fair to all at all times. I am not afraid to take a stand for what is right, even in the face of adversity for the good of our country.

“For the few years I have been at the National Assembly, I have had the privilege of working with my colleagues to deliberate on matters of national interest and also sponsored Bills aimed at solving the many social problems in our country. We have made intentional changes and decisions to facilitate the realization of an egalitarian society.

“And as Chairman of the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, I can attest to the enormous effort and outcome in our country’s quest to address the challenges of the poor and vulnerable people in our country.

“My aspiration is built on principles that I believe are essential to guiding the House of Representatives through these challenging times.

“These include: Promoting transparency and accountability in the operations of the House of Representatives. Our citizens have a right to know what is happening in their government, and we will be transparent and accountable to the people to ensure that we can honestly win their trust, confidence and support.

“Prioritizing Bills that are aimed at improving the lives of our constituents – such as affordable healthcare, security, education and job creation etc.

“Fostering a spirit of bi-partisanship and cooperation in the House. Only by working together, can we successfully tackle the issues that confront our nation. And we are well prepared to use the mandate of Nigerians to make laws that will ensure good governance for Nigeria.

“Finally, I believe that we need to address structural reforms that will make the House more responsive to the needs of our citizens.

“I assure you that if elected, I will work with you as equals to pass pro-people Bills and to promote policies that will benefit all Nigerians from various backgrounds, as well as work with all parties and stakeholders to unify the country.

“I am genuinely looking forward to meeting fellow lawmakers, sharing my vision with them, and listening to their ideas on how best to improve the lives of our people through good governance.

“I would like to end by thanking you for taking the time to listen to my aspiration today. By electing me as your Speaker, I promise to lead the House with utmost integrity commitment and dedication to our collective cause of keeping Hope Alive.

“Together, we will work towards a better future for our people, and the realization of a secured, united and prosperous Nigeria,” he assured.

