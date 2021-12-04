Idris Elba partners Nigerian filmmaker to secure Oscar qualification with Edicius

Nigerian-British filmmaker, Uzo Oleh has partnered with British film star, Idris Elba to produce Edicius, an Oscars qualifying film.

Elba, it was gathered, takes on the role of an executive producer for Oleh’s short thriller.

Speaking about his collaboration with Oleh, Elba said, “To trust our intuition is a familiar theme, but ‘Edicius’ dares to imagine the consequences of rejecting those gut instincts in a truly nightmarish tale. Uzo is a director who is one to watch.”

In a brief chat with one of the film’s crew, Chika Oleh, Edicius has already been selected for screening in a slew of film festivals including Raindance, Newport Beach, and Norwich Film Festival. Oleh also revealed that the short thriller has qualified for both the Academy Awards also known as the Oscars and the BAFTAs.

The film features Michael Socha as Jason, Adele ‘Adesuwa’ Oni, Stuart Bowman, and Sahera Khan.

