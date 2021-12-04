2021 Cussons Baby Competition: Omawunmi, Ejiofor, others, named jury members

Cussons Baby has unveiled music artiste, Omawunmi Megbele; Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor and Lifestyle photographer, Kelechi Amadi, as the new set of judges for the next edition of its baby competition, Cussons Baby Moments.

Tagged ‘Little Champs’, the competition, now in its 8th edition, and which has since been flagged off since November, this year, is expected to run till February, next year.

The Brand Manager, Cussons Baby, Gbenga Akindele, explained that the competition’s theme is designed to showcase the unique talents of children, while also nurturing moments with parents and loved ones.

He added that the focus of the brand, this season, is to consolidate on the established successes of the previous competitions.

“With each season of the Cussons Baby Moments Competition, we continue to find ways to refresh the campaign in a way that increases interest, excitement and opportunities for consumers while also providing a seamless and enjoyable experience throughout all stages of the competition.

“As you are aware, we have introduced new and exciting personalities as judges and we have also shortened the stages of the competition, thereby making participation a lot easier,” he said.

A major change in the mechanics of the competition sees the entry age increased as the competition is now open to 0-36 month’s old babies, with participants still allowed to submit multiple entries for the entire entry period.

