Funmi Ayinke set to release debut album, The Journey

Following the successful release of her debut single entitled, ”It’s Our Time”, inspirational writer and soulful singer, Engr. Dr Amb. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, popularly known as FunmiAyinke is set to release her debut album entitled: ‘The Journey’.

The 16-track album features talented and multiple award-winning acts such as Tunde TDot of Styl Plus fame, popular comic act-cum-singer, Klint D Drunk, Magnito, and legendary singer, Chief Ebenezer Obey whose career has lasted multiple generations.

‘The Journey’ album according to the brains behind it features well-written and powerful compositions that are a strong source of motivation and inspiration to listeners, providing needed zest to those in a moment of darkness and hope for the downcast.

FunmiAyinke noted that all the 15 songs were carefully composed and written with the hope that they heal the mind, body, and soul of everyone that listens.

Speaking on her forthcoming album release, the multi-talented FunmiAyinke, who also doubles as the founder of FunmiAyinke Records and FunmiAyinke Humanity Foundation (FHF), said the body of work was inspired by her desire to pass a strong message of hope and motivation to her listeners.

“I decided on the album after taking a deep reflection on how I can impact the larger society asides from what I do at the FunmiAyinke Humanity Foundation (FHF). Then the inspiration to sing hit me. It was at the time that I decided to write the songs before hitting the studios to pour out my soul on the songs. The album is a mix of inspirational and soulful soft music that was well produced and mastered to delight my listeners,” she said.

On her choice of features on the album, FunmiAyinke said, “I grew up listening to Chief Ebenezer Obey whose career has lasted multiple decades. It was a dream come through having him on a record that I intend to use to inspire a wider audience. I also featured established characters such as veteran gospel singers: Funmi Aragbaye, TDot, Magnito, and Klint D Drunk on the album.”

According to her, the album will be launched on Sunday, December 5 as A-list artistes such as D’banj, Teni Entertainer, Jaywon among several others will perform at the event.

