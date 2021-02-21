IDPM VP identifies effective data management process as solution to terrorism, criminality in Nigeria

THE newly inducted Vice President of the Institute of Data Processing Management (IDPM), Rotimi Ajanaku, has advised all tiers of government on the need to deploy an analytic programme to combat crime.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos over the weekend shortly after his induction alongside Alhaji Adamu Garba, the new President of IDPM, Ajanaku admonished security agencies in Nigeria to partner IDPM for effective crime control and permanent eradication of terrorism.

He noted that: “The only way Nigerian government can succeed in her war against terrorism and criminality is to adopt the use of effective data processing management.

“Government at all levels, as well as security agencies must recognise the benefits of data collection and improve the use of information to combat crime and know that technology advancement would play a major role to improve the security of our territories.”

Ajanaku further argued that: “Technology innovations complement strategies to improve community relations for some reasons: Extending the reach of police in the field through the use of video surveillance, shot spotters and license plate detection technologies.

“More effectively deploying resources based on data analytics. Increasing the speed and accuracy of core reporting functions, such as report preparation and evidence handling. Improving the effectiveness of investigations by giving officers access to a broader array of integrated, actionable intelligence needed to solve crimes,” he stated.

He further noted that: “With technology advancement, policy officers can work more directly in their communities, and be empowered by data. They can gain more situational awareness, understand a crisis as it unfolds and take preventive steps to counter crime, even before it happens,” Ajanaku added.

Other personalities present at the programme are Immediate Past President Barrister (Dr). Obiefule M. Ogbinna (FIDPM); Registrar/Secretary to the Council Chief (Lion) E.O.Mosindi (FIDPM); Member of Governing Council, Dr. YAHAYA SHUABU; Director of Finance, CHARLES O. Mokwenye (FIDPM); Head of Project Management, Engr. Yemi Afriogun (FIDPM); National Liaison Officer & Head Workshop, Mr. Segun Nelson (MIDPM); Head Tertiary Institution & Intergovernment Relation, Dr Tolani Hassan (MIDPM); Head Monitoring & Implementation, Mr. kehinde Awolola (FIDPM); Head Media & Publicity, Mr. Amos Kadaolu, MIDPM; Head Engr. & Technology, Mr Kayode Akinwande; Head Corporate Affairs, Mr. Adesuyi John (MIDPM); Head Centership & Services, Mr. Olufowobi John (MIDPM); Regional Head, Mr .Gbenga Rosanwo (MIDPM); Liaison Officer, Mr. Seun Oresanya (AIDPM); Lagos Liaison Officer, Ms. Imota Faithful Ukeni (MIDPM); Laision Officer, Mr. Segun Filani (AIDPM).

