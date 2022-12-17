IDGS Alumni mark 25 years anniversary, renovate school hall

The 1997 Alumni set of the prestigious Iseyin District Grammar School (IDGS), Iseyin, Oyo State, has inaugurated the newly renovated school hall, as part of activities marking the 25 years anniversary of graduation.

The newly renovated hall was commissioned on Thursday, December 15.

Speaking at the commissioning of the renovated hall, the Coordinator of the 1997 Alumni set, Barrister Murano Rasaq commended the school authority and the alumni set for their moral and financial support towards the completion of the project.

According to him, the alumni set contributed over N1million for the renovation and equipping of the hall to give it a befitting look.

He disclosed that, in addition to the renovation, the hall was equipped with lightening system while 30 ceiling fans were also installed in the hall.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Rasaq explained that, his set decided to renovate the hall, which is biggest infrastructure in the school for the use of students for examinations, intra and inter school debates and also for different functions from within an outside the school.

His words: “Twenty-five years ago we exited this citadel of learning and started another journey of life. The journey of 25 years has without any iota of doubt produced men and women of substance which IDGS could be proud of.





“The yesterday’s students are now Teachers, Lawyers, Judges, Engineers, Accountants, Doctors, Bankers, Radio Presenters, Businessmen and Women, who are doing beautifully well in their respective callings.

“No doubt the foundation of today’s golden status of myself and my mates was laid at this citadel of learning by the sweat of our parents and teachers.

“This then makes it imperative and a duty on us all to appreciate the platform upon which we were nurtured. Hence, the fervor behind the commissioning of this project in commemoration of 25th anniversary we exited this great citadel of learning.

“You will agree with me that we did not in any way disappoint IDGS, our teachers and parents. As we speak today we are all good ambassadors of IDGS and we are proud of ourselves.

“Issues arose between mates on what could be done in commemoration of our 25th year anniversary of exiting this citadel of learning. Many projects were suggested and it took serious debates and deliberation before we settled on the renovation of the school hall.

“Why did we settle for the renovation of the school hall? It is our conviction that the school hall, being one of the biggest infrastructure in the school, requires more glamour to be added to it as it is not only useful for school exams, intra and inter school debates but also for different functions from within an outside the school.

“The electrification and lightning system we believe will make the school hall useful at all times. The provision and installation of 30 ceiling fans will make the school hall cool and useful particularly during dry season.”

In his remarks, the Principal of the school, Mrs Kazeem Oyepeju commended the old students for renovating the school hall, saying the gesture would go a long way in providing conducive environment for students to learn.

She called on other alumni sets to emulate the 1997 set at give back to their alma mater, noting that government alone cannot provide the needs of the school.