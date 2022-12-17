Labour party candidate assassinated in Imo, house set ablaze

The Labour Party House of Assembly candidate for Onuimo State Constituency Mr Christopher Elehu has been assassinated by unidentified gunmen

He was reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be hired assassins.

Tribune Online learnt that the suspects struck in the early hours of Friday and shot for over two hours.

The suspect apart from killing him, also set his country home ablaze and destroyed his property including a motorcycle.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who were on a rampage, also visited the houses of other politicians in the area but met their absences.

Christopher Elehu, popularly known as Wasco was until his death the Labour Party candidate in Onuimo Local Government Area.

The state party Chairman Chief Ambrose Onyekwere confirmed the incident to Nigerian Tribune in Owerri Saturday.

He said the LP candidate was assassinated in his house adding that he has directed a better party zonal chairman to furnish the office with details.

Another source said that his corpse was laying on the floor with matchet cuts when villagers gathered in the morning.

The killing of the politician came just ten days after the LP candidate in a sister LGA, Okigwe, Chukwunonye Irouno, died suddenly.

Irouno who was bid to anchor LP’s presidential campaign rally in the state slumped a night to the occasion. He was rushed to Federal Medical Center in Owerri where he was pronounced dead.

When contacted by the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer CSP Michael Abattam, his mobile phone was busy.

