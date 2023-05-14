President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu would sustain the current investment in the education sector for socio-economic development.

The president who spoke at the weekend while commissioning the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) sponsored projects at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, explained that education remains the tool in tackling the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

Part of the projects commissioned includes the Laboratory project of Pharmacy Block A of the 2021/2022 merge annual intervention, 250 Lecture Theatre capacity building Block B of the 2021/2022 merge annual intervention.

Represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo,said, “President Buhari’s Government is an improvement of the government before we got there, we have done a lot and added on what we met on ground. I believe the incoming government will improve on what we have done.”

He noted that the project in the institution will enhance teaching and learning and the progress of academic standards.

“I’m delighted to note that the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti and all the tertiary institutions in Ekiti State, Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti, and the Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti, have not been exempted from this intervention efforts of TETFund.

“I use this opportunity to thank the executive Governor of Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji, the Government and the good people of Ekiti state for providing an enabling environment that allows for the development of education,” he said.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Abayomi Fasina said the institution is advancing the community of learning by engaging in research and humanistic scholarship towards educational purposes that benefit Nigerian and the world.

The VC commended TETFund for its contributions and support to the institution saying, ” let me at this juncture posit that the establishment of TETFund in Nigeria is like a watershed that calms the depressing nerves of education needs in Nigeria.”