ID Africa announces 4th edition of NET honours People’s Choice Awards

The fourth edition of the NET Honours People’s Choice Awards, an audience data based media awards, is set to hold on June 13, 2020.

NET Honours, a property of marketing, media and technology company, ID Africa, is an annual recognition of top performers in the entertainment industry and public sector, based on audience data from ID Africa’s network of media channels.

NET Honours focuses on recognising achievers in entertainment and related industries through a thorough analysis of global audience search, interaction and trends on ID Africa’s media channels.

Built upon audience engagement from a database of over eight million users who interacted with Netng, Neusroom, Orin and 234Star content across websites, social media and email newsletter channels between April 2019 and March 2020, the award celebrates musicians, actors, comedians and public personalities who rank high in consumers’ list of most interesting topics for the year under review.

The fourth edition of NET Honours, which is set to hold as a virtual event, sees celebrities and public figures of interest in Nigeria feature prominently across 20 categories such as Most Popular Male Musician, Most Popular Female Musician, Most Popular Actress, Most Popular Actor, Most Popular Couple, and many more.

ID Africa CEO, Femi Falodun, said, “NET Honours is a one-of-its-kind platform where we recognise and celebrate some of Nigerians’ favourite celebrities and public figures, strictly based on data and insights from our network of media platforms and social channels.

“Over 90 per cent of the audience on our media properties, Netng, Neusroom, 234Star and Orin are Nigerians below the age of 40. This means that NET Honours as a platform provides useful insights into the people, events and pop culture interests that greatly appeal to Nigeria’s digital natives and entertainment content consumers.”

Winners will be announced on June 13, 2020, via Netng website –– www.thenet.ng, and social media channels @thenetng”.

Celebrities and public figures such as Davido, Wizkid, President Muhammadu Buhari, Juliet Ibrahim, Alibaba, Tobi Bakre and several others have won awards in previous editions of the event.

See the full list of nominees below:

Most Searched Musician (Male)

Burna Boy

Zlatan

Davido

Naira Marley

Rema

Most Searched Musician (Female)

Tiwa Savage

Teni

Simi

Yemi Alade

Omawumi

Most Popular Musician (Male)

2Baba

Burna Boy

Davido

Olamide

Wizkid

Most Popular Musician (Female)

Niniola

Simi

Teni

Tiwa Savage

Yemi Alade

Most Popular Actor

Jim Iyke

Odunlade Adekola

RMD

Timini Egbuson

Yul Edochie

Most Popular Actress

Funke Akindele

Mercy Johnson

Regina Daniels

Tonto Dike

Toyin Abraham

Most Searched Actor

Femi Adebayo

Odunlade Adekola

Ali Nuhu

Osita Iheme

Jim Iyke

Most Searched Actress

Genevieve Nnaji

Tonto Dike

Ini Edo

Regina Daniels

Hadiza Gabon

Most Popular Couple

Funke Akindele & JJC

Simi & Adekunle Gold

Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Davido & Chioma

Mercy & Ike

Most Popular Media Personality (Male)

Daddy Freeze

Do2dtun

Ebuka

IK Osakioduwa

Most Popular Media Personality (Female)

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

Maria Okan

Toke Makinwa

Toolz

Most Searched Media Personalities

Tunde Ednut

Toke Makinwa

Moet Abebe

Linda Ikeji

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Most Popular Person

Aliko Dangote

Bukola Saraki

Ooni of Ife

Muhammadu Buhari

Pastor E.A Adeboye

Most Popular BB Naija Star

Tacha

Mike

Mercy

Khafi

Seyi

Most Popular Comedian

Akpororo

Alibaba

Basketmouth

Bovi

Most Popular African Celebrity

Sarkodie

Angelique Kidjo

Juliet Ibrahim

Nasty C

Diamond Platnumz

Most Popular Foreign Celebrity Male

Jay Z

Chris Brown

Ronaldo

Drake

Lionel Messi

Most Popular Foreign Celebrity Female

Nicki Minaj

Beyonce

Rihanna

Cardi B

Kim Kardashian

Most Popular Event

AMVCA

Headies

BAFEST

BBNaija

NECLive

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE