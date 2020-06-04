ID Africa announces 4th edition of NET honours People’s Choice Awards

The fourth edition of the NET Honours People’s Choice Awards, an audience data based media awards, is set to hold on June 13, 2020.
NET Honours, a property of marketing, media and technology company, ID Africa, is an annual recognition of top performers in the entertainment industry and public sector, based on audience data from ID Africa’s network of media channels.
NET Honours focuses on recognising achievers in entertainment and related industries through a thorough analysis of global audience search, interaction and trends on ID Africa’s media channels.
Built upon audience engagement from a database of over eight million users who interacted with Netng, Neusroom, Orin and 234Star content across websites, social media and email newsletter channels between April 2019 and March 2020, the award celebrates musicians, actors, comedians and public personalities who rank high in consumers’ list of most interesting topics for the year under review.
The fourth edition of NET Honours, which is set to hold as a virtual event, sees celebrities and public figures of interest in Nigeria feature prominently across 20 categories such as Most Popular Male Musician, Most Popular Female Musician, Most Popular Actress, Most Popular Actor, Most Popular Couple, and many more.
ID Africa CEO, Femi Falodun, said, “NET Honours is a one-of-its-kind platform where we recognise and celebrate some of Nigerians’ favourite celebrities and public figures, strictly based on data and insights from our network of media platforms and social channels.
“Over 90 per cent of the audience on our media properties, Netng, Neusroom, 234Star and Orin are Nigerians below the age of 40. This means that NET Honours as a platform provides useful insights into the people, events and pop culture interests that greatly appeal to Nigeria’s digital natives and entertainment content consumers.”
Winners will be announced on June 13, 2020, via Netng website –– www.thenet.ng, and social media channels @thenetng”.
Celebrities and public figures such as Davido, Wizkid, President Muhammadu Buhari, Juliet Ibrahim, Alibaba, Tobi Bakre and several others have won awards in previous editions of the event.
See the full list of nominees below:
Most Searched Musician (Male)
Burna Boy
Zlatan
Davido
Naira Marley
Rema
Most Searched Musician (Female)
Tiwa Savage
Teni
Simi
Yemi Alade
Omawumi
Most Popular Musician (Male)
2Baba
Burna Boy
Davido
Olamide
Wizkid
Most Popular Musician (Female)
Niniola
Simi
Teni
Tiwa Savage
Yemi Alade
Most Popular Actor
Jim Iyke
Odunlade Adekola
RMD
Timini Egbuson
Yul Edochie
Most Popular Actress
Funke Akindele
Mercy Johnson
Regina Daniels
Tonto Dike
Toyin Abraham
Most Searched Actor
Femi Adebayo
Odunlade Adekola
Ali Nuhu
Osita Iheme
Jim Iyke
Most Searched Actress
Genevieve Nnaji
Tonto Dike
Ini Edo
Regina Daniels
Hadiza Gabon
Most Popular Couple
Funke Akindele & JJC
Simi & Adekunle Gold
Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington
Davido & Chioma
Mercy & Ike
Most Popular Media Personality (Male)
Daddy Freeze
Do2dtun
Ebuka
IK Osakioduwa
Most Popular Media Personality (Female)
Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi
Maria Okan
Toke Makinwa
Toolz
Most Searched Media Personalities
Tunde Ednut
Toke Makinwa
Moet Abebe
Linda Ikeji
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Most Popular Person
Aliko Dangote
Bukola Saraki
Ooni of Ife
Muhammadu Buhari
Pastor E.A Adeboye
Most Popular BB Naija Star
Tacha
Mike
Mercy
Khafi
Seyi
Most Popular Comedian
Akpororo
Alibaba
Basketmouth
Bovi
Most Popular African Celebrity
Sarkodie
Angelique Kidjo
Juliet Ibrahim
Nasty C
Diamond Platnumz
Most Popular Foreign Celebrity Male
Jay Z
Chris Brown
Ronaldo
Drake
Lionel Messi
Most Popular Foreign Celebrity Female
Nicki Minaj
Beyonce
Rihanna
Cardi B
Kim Kardashian
Most Popular Event
AMVCA
Headies
BAFEST
BBNaija
NECLive