[ICYMI]Federal Character Commission: Senate commences screening of nominees

The Senate on Monday commenced screening of nominees for the Board of the Federal Character Commission.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had at last Tuesday plenary sent the list of the 38 board nominees to the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs led by Senator Danjuma La’ah with a directive to complete its assignment in four weeks.

The Committee yesterday screened the Chairman designate of the Board, Mrs Farida Dankaka.

Dankaka, incidentally from Kwara state was accompanied to the Senate Committees room by Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

ALSO READ: Farmers charged to properly utilise new planting season

Also at the session was the Senior Special Assistant (Senate) to the President on National Assembly matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare.

COVID-19: Bauchi Locks Down Three LGAs To Check Community Transmission

Bauchi State Government has declared a total lockdown of three LGAs of Giade, Katagum and Zaki as a measure to curtail community transmission of COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The total lockdown which takes effect from Tuesday, May 12, 2020 is for an initial 10 days to monitor how the situation will be controlled… Read full story

Woman, Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Torturing Her 16-Year-Old Housemaid To Death Over Theft Of N2,000

A woman and three men were on Sunday arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command following the torture to death of the woman’s housemaid over allegation of theft of the woman’s N2,000. According to reports from the state police command, the woman, Shade Moke, brought in three men to torture her housemaid… Read full story

Oyo Speaker In The Eye Of The Storm

IN recent weeks, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, has been in the eye of the storm. Just as the nation began battling COVID-19, so did some caucuses in the Assembly began to scheme against the leadership of the state legislative for alleged lack of transparency in running affairs… Read full story

Leaders And Limits Of Sentiments

Leaders sometimes run into troubled waters as a consequence of their failure to see issues as they really are. When leaders have a wrong perception of an issue, the issue will be wrongly diagnosed, wrong solutions will be prescribed and wrong results will be achieved. Leaders who fail to see issues as they are actually see… Read full story

Managing The Economy After The Pandemic

Last week, a Citizen Dialogue event was hosted by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Budget to examine the fallouts from Covid-19 and the implications for the budget and management of the economy. The outcomes from that exercise seem to have passed largely unnoticed by the informed public. I have always taken the… Read full story

Leadership: Lessons I Learnt Along The Way

A very dear friend who has followed my work for a while asked me recently at what point in my life I decided to focus on leadership development and practice. I found it a little difficult to answer at first because even though there were certain landmark experiences that reinforced and helped to properly crystallize what I had… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE