ICPC seizes multi-million Naira landed property from Gov Bala Mohammed

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has seized a multi-million Naira property belonging to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

The property was allegedly acquired by Mohammed while he served as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Spokesperson of the ICPC, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, in a statement on Tuesday said that the property which houses Zinaria International School is located at Plot 298 Wuye District, Cadastral Zone B3, FCT, Abuja.

“ICPC’s intelligence-led investigation revealed that Senator Mohammed in his official capacity as the FCT Minister had allocated the said property to a school that had himself and family members as directors and shareholders, despite an existing right of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture over the land.

“To this end, the commission will issue notices of seizure and shall cause them to be served on the appropriate land registry, ministry and department where the property is situated as required by law,” she said.

Okoduwa added that Mohammed had earlier been charged for using his office to confer a corrupt advantage on himself and relations under Section 19 of ICPC law.

She added that he could not be arraigned before he was sworn in as governor of Bauchi State.

“In view of the provisions of Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the charge which was pending before Hon. Justice Senchi of FCT High Court 13, Jabi, was withdrawn by the commission to forestall its being struck out by the court suo moto.

“Following the notice of seizure, the commission will apply to the court for an order of forfeiture under Section 48 of the ICPC Act.

“This is in line with the Federal Government Policy focusing on the recovery of proceeds of crime, pending when the tenure of the governor expires.’’ (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 573 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 16,658

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 573 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,658…Read Full Story

Naira Marley Saga: FG Suspends ExecuJet Indefinitely

The Federal Government has suspended flight operations of ExecuJet for flying a hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, from Lagos to Abuja for a musical concert. The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced the suspension at the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19…Read Full Story

UPDATE: APC Governors, NWC Meet With Gambari In Aso Rock •Obaseki not guaranteed victory as incumbent ― Oshiomhole

In an apparent bid to resolve the crisis arising in the run-up to the primaries in Edo and Ondo states, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, met with the Chief of Staff…Read Full Story

Lagos Govt Condemns Opening Of Private Schools, Threatens Sanctions On Recalcitrant Schools

The Lagos Government, on Monday, condemned the intentional flouting of rules by some private school owners in the state that have opened their schools to students despite the government’s directives to close schools in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus…Read Full Story