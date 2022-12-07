icons: Aisha Buhari

• Born on 17 February 1971, in Adamawa State, north-eastern Nigeria. Her grandfather, Alhaji Muhammadu Ribadu, was Nigeria’s first minister of defence. Aisha’s father was a civil engineer, and her mother is a descendant of the Ankali family, renowned farmers. Aisha Buhari went to primary and secondary school in Adamawa State. On 2 December 1989, Aisha married Muhammadu Buhari. Aisha and Muhammadu Buhari have five children together.

• Aisha Buhari is the First Lady of Nigeria and wife of the current President Muhammadu Buhari, who assumed office on 29 May 2015 after defeating the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan. Aisha Buhari is a cosmetologist and beauty therapist.

• She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration from Ambrose Alli University (AAU), and a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna. Aisha Buhari obtained a diploma in beauty therapy from the Carlton Institute of Beauty Therapy, Windsor, United Kingdom. She holds a post-graduate diploma in Cosmetology and Beauty from Academy Esthetique Beauty Institute of France. Aisha Buhari is a member of the United Kingdom Vocational Training and Charitable Trust and the International Health and Beauty Council.

• For years, she has run a successful business as the founder/managing director of Hanzy Spa and principal of Hanzy Beauty Institute, a beauty salon in Kaduna and Abuja.

• 51-year-old Aisha, has authored a book entitled Essentials of Beauty Therapy: A Complete Guide for Beauty Specialists, which has been recommended as a text for the National Basic Technical Education (NBTE) curriculum.