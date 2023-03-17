The International Criminal Court on Friday announced it had issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the “unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children.

The Hague-based ICC said it had also issued a warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, on similar charges.

ICC said in a statement, “Today, pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued warrants of arrest for two individuals in the context of the situation in Ukraine: Mr Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Ms Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova.”

According to AFP reports, Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of the population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

The ICC said the crimes dates from February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes,” it said.

Putin was allegedly responsible both directly for committing the acts and for “failure to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission.”

The arrest warrants are being kept secret to protect victims and witnesses, it said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





INEC postpones governorship, state assembly elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Governorship and State Assembly elections to Saturday 18th March 2023…

How weak online banking frustrates cargo clearance at Lagos ports

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) began its Naira redesign policy which led to scarcity across the country, port operations and haulage services have had to rely heavily on electronic transfer of funds…

19,000 unclaimed NYSC exemption certificates: LASU gives owners final collection deadline

The authorities of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have given this Saturday as the final deadline for the owners of the unclaimed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificates…