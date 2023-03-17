By Dare Adekanmbi

A former president of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Lanre Ogundipe, has tipped Governor Seyi Makinde to be re-elected for a second term tomorrow by a majority of the people and residents of the state.

Ogundipe, who is highly revered in NUJ fraternity as one of the great elders of the union, served as Oyo State chairman of the NUJ before he was elected president to lead the union in the entire country.

In a statement on Friday, Ogundipe said Governor Makinde in almost four years have been doing projects that are important to the ordinary people of the state and would not have issues being returned elected.

He said godfathers who place themselves as political alarobos (merchants) will be disgraced on Saturday, saying the time has come for godfathers yield the yield the ground for young people to demonstrate their capacity to turn things around in the state.

“People should go out en mass and vote for Seyi Makinde. This is not a matter of consideration between one political party and the other. We have seen Makinde’s performance and we know his limitations.





“But those things that matter to the ordinary people of the state, he has been able to carry them out. Now, for us to have a continuation of what we have been having, Seyi must come in for a second term.

“Let all political godfathers take their rest for now. We have had enough of this game of political alaroboism or political mercantilism in the state.

“Thus far, it is not a smooth talker that we are looking for. We are looking for someone that can deliver. We are looking for someone who has the interest of the ordinary people of the state at heart.

“We are not looking for a governor who will be propelled into office by selfish godfathers. This will take away the pride of our dear state as a pacesetter.

“I therefore enjoin all artisans, men and women of goodwill, progressive people to go all out and vote for Makinde.

“The time has come that we need to tell all these godfathers to go and sit down and take the back sit and allow the young generation to at least demonstrate their capacity and will power to change things.

“My dear aburo, Teslim Folarin, is a good man. But the time is not ripe for the kind of politics he is playing. We have to say the truth and let the people know. This is no sentiment. Makinde should be given the mandate to return as governor for a second term,” Ogundipe said.