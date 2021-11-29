ICAN vows to tackle quackery in Abuja district

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Abuja & District Society, has vowed that the Organization will tackle quackery in the profession by diligent monitoring of members in the District.

Speaking in Abuja, the District Chairman, Alhaji Balogun Abdulrasheed said the District was committed to eliminating all forms of substandard practices among members.

He commended the setting up of the Professional Practice Forum (PPF), noting that PPF was set up by the Executive Committee of ICAN Abuja & District Society in March 2021, and its executive committee was inaugurated in April 29, 2021, to tackle issues like quackery in the profession.

Balogun, therefore, solicited for the support of members in practice to ensure that the forum achieved its desired goals and be sustained.

”Today, we are working assiduously to ensure that the forum achieved the desired results and urge other districts to join us” he said.

Similarly, the forum’s chairman, Mr Abel Agbo Onyeke stated that the PPF was formed to complement the activities of the Institute’s Professional Practice Committee and Department in monitoring members in practice in Abuja.

He said the Forum is to provide a platform for practitioners in the district to tackle challenges such as a rapidly changing business and regulatory environment, technological disruptions, competition, and other issues threatening their businesses.

The Chairman stressed that the forum remained committed to five key areas, sensitization and mobilization, organization development, capacity building, partnership & networking, and regulatory compliance.

”The forum today has over 100 firms that employ over 2000 personnel and we believe that more than a quarter of these numbers are still outside, and we shall spare no efforts until everyone is in the fold” he stated.

