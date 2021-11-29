FUTMinna invents pipeline, railway monitoring detector

A Professor in the Federal University of Technology (FUTMinna), Niger State has invented a system capable of monitoring pipeline vandalization across the country.

Professor Oluwafemi Olugboji of the mechanical engineering department of FUTMinna during the inaugural lecture series 95 of the university, stated that the pipeline monitoring devise when fixed can locate and characterise an event that happened along the pipeline in real time.

According to the Professor, the monitoring device can instantly alert danger, such as an explosion or drilling of the pipeline, natural leak or corrosion or any related issue capable of causing harm to the environment.

“Pipeline can be damaged either through natural form such as corrosion, earthquake or activities of heavy duty equipment passing through or third party activities such as vandalization, use of expolosives, drilling device, or cutting device etc”.added Prof Olugboji

Professor Olugboji added that the monitoring system when fixed to a pipeline is designed to detect on time any damage or any impact on the pipeline, to adequately adress for any possible hazard.

“I’m 100percent optimistic the device we developed can actually be mounted on the Gas pipeline from any location to be monitored by the authorities concerned”.

“We made use of 2 different techniques in creating the device, digital filtering used for decomposition filter and linear filter for the detection of signals.

“Then the revers technique or the inverse method used for giving a precise location in real time based on the information available whenever there’s a strike or any attack or damage on the pipeline ,it works backward to give out information in real time”, he stated.

This techniques, according to him, “is applicable not only on Gas or petroleum pipelines, but in places where you monitored systems that have to do with communicating from one end to another end like the rail transportation” .

Professor Olugboji who further mentioned that the device can also be used for tracking of potential dangers on railways lines says “The recent Abuja- Kaduna railway attack could have been avoided if the said technique was applied,as the device could have alerted to operations department of a danger ahead”.

The University Don who pointed out inadequate funding as a major challenge confronting researches in the country, mentioned that the invention of the pipeline vandals detector and other suscesful researches by many in the country are laying down in workshops and departments for lack of supports for various organizations.

“I have written various proposals to various parastatals of petroleum industry, and most times even when you make it to the interview stages all you hear “is this is a viable and good project we’ll get back to you and nobody gets back to you”he lamented .

While calling on the government in Nigeria for efficient monitoring of research funding to individuals or instiitutes for making sure it gets to the end users, Professor Olagboji however urged the government on the need to always support people that are Industrous in bringing out their vision into reality.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… FUTMinna invents pipeline, railway monitoring detector FUTMinna invents pipeline, railway monitoring detector FUTMinna invents pipeline, railway monitoring detector FUTMinna invents pipeline, railway monitoring detector.