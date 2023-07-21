Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, finds himself at risk of a potential 10-year jail sentence as the court prepares to order the seizure of over £100 million ($129 million) from him.

This development comes almost a decade after his conviction in a UK court in 2012.

Ibori, who returned to Nigeria in 2017 after serving a prison sentence for money laundering and fraud charges, is facing new legal challenges in the United Kingdom.

The British authorities previously indicted him for stealing public funds and laundering them through UK banks and properties. The trial on confiscation proceedings against Ibori began in February 2017.

During a recent hearing at the Southwark Crown Court, Judge David Tomlinson made factual findings regarding the amount of money linked to Ibori.

Both the prosecution and the defence presented their arguments on how the confiscation figure should be calculated based on the judge’s findings.

The prosecution lawyer, Jonathan Kinnear, asserted that the total amount to be confiscated from Ibori is £101.5 million.

Notably, Ibori did not attend the hearing, having returned to Nigeria in 2017 after serving half of his prison sentence. If he fails to pay the specified amount, he could face an additional prison term of five to ten years, according to Kinnear.

The judge is expected to conclude and issue the final order on Friday or in the near future.

The outcome of this ruling could have significant implications for Ibori’s legal standing and may determine whether he will serve an extended prison sentence or face other consequences related to the confiscated funds.

