Commissioner for Project Monitoring in Ebonyi State, Engr. Felix Igboke has written to the Ebonyi Election Petition Tribunal seeking to withdraw a suit he filed challenging Mr. Nkemkanma’s election to represent Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency.

Mr Igboke was the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for the said Federal House of Representatives Constituency election conducted in February 2023 but lost to Mr Kama, who was the Labour Party (LP) candidate.

Not satisfied with the outcome of the election, Igboke, a former Council Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area of the State, dragged Kama to the Tribunal challenging the results of the said election.

But in a statement, the Commissioner announced his decision to withdraw the matter.

He said he took the decision after listening to wiser counsel from some prominent leaders, family, and constituents.

He said there is a need to encourage peace, and development, and enhance mutual coexistence of the people of the constituency.

“I, therefore, wish to inform you that I have withdrawn the said petition against Hon Nkemkanma Kama. This was officially done today 20th July 2023, and in the best interest of our people.”

“It was a hard decision, but we had to do it. God has bestowed upon each of us great destinies and He decides who gets what at any given time.”

“It is my conviction that this decision will, among other things, offer Hon Kama the needed space to effectively represent our people and contribute his own quota to the development of our dear constituency which has always been my desire and prayer,” he said.

It was reliably gathered that the motion for withdrawal filed on 17th July was formally presented to the Tribunal on Thursday, which proceeded to strike out the matter.

