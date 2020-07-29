IBEDC charges customers on COVID-19 safety protocols

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc, (IBEDC) has called on its customers to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety measures recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The DisCo also facilitated with Muslims all over the world, especially its customers as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), John Ayodele, in a goodwill message, said Eid-el-Kabir offers the opportunity for a sober reflection on the virtues of sacrifice and loyalty.

He said these virtues should remain guiding principles throughout the festival and beyond for a better Nigeria.

Appealing to customers and Nigerians, in general, to strictly observe the COVID 19 precautionary measures as recommended by NCDC.

The COO said wearing of face masks in public places, regular hand washing or use of hand sanitizers and physical distancing during the Sallah celebration and beyond should not be neglected, because COVID-19 could be defeated by a collective effort of all Nigerians and strict adherence to the recommended safety measures.

Ayodele advised motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collision with electric poles and other forms of accidents.

Also, he implored the IBEDC ’s customers to utilise the customer care line, 0700123999 or email, customercare@ibedc.com, through the holidays to make enquiries or report faults, assuring that the company’s technical crew would be available to rectify any fault that may arise during the period.

Ayodele advised customers to take advantage of its hassle-free payment platforms — fetswallet, Quick teller, etranzact, Payarena, ATM, Jumia and USSD — to pay their electricity bills promptly and vend to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the public holidays.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Galaxy Backbone: China may not sign $5.3bn Ibadan-Kano rail loan if probe continues, Amaechi warns

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday raised the alarm over lethal clauses in Article 8(1) of the commercial loan agreement signed between Nigeria and Export-Import Bank of China, which allegedly waives “the sovereignty of Nigeria” in the $400 million loans for the Nigeria National Information and… Read Full Story