Osun empowers cocoa farmers, gives out N5m loan to 30

No fewer than 30 cocoa farmers, on Wednesday, benefited from the loan facilities provided by the Osun State government as part of the fulfilment of its campaign promises to support farmers and promote agriculture in the state.

The loan, according to the government, was aimed at boosting cocoa production and increase the farmers’ yields for this year’s growing and harvesting season.

Addressing journalists shortly after the distribution of the soft loan in Osogbo, the General Manager, Osun Micro-Credit Agency, Mr Dayo Babaranti, said the similar gesture had recently been extended to cassava and tomatoes farmers in the State.

He said the agency was determined to support the economy of the state as it is ready to revive micro, small and medium scale enterprises.

According to Babaranti, “we are here this morning to distribute N5millon loan to 30 individual cocoa farmers in the four major cocoa growing councils in the state, namely Ilesa-West, Ilesa-East, Atakunmosa-West and Atakumosa-East respectively.

“This support is given to farmers for them to purchase chemicals and other things they need to spray and prevent cocoa from infections that usually to reduce their productions ahead of this year’s growing season.

“So, with this little support, our farmers can have access to some of the farm inputs to support their activities and increase their production,” he said.

Babaranti, however, charged the beneficiaries not to see the fund as free money but support to advance their productions, just as he implored the beneficiaries to use the fund judiciously and apply it on what it was meant for.

“I urge the beneficiaries not to divert the funds but apply it on what it was meant for which is to support their farming activities,” he said.

The chairman, Agbewumi Cocoa Group, Mr Ajibade Moshood, commended the commitment of the state government to revamp agriculture.

Moshood, who assured of the timely repayment of the loan, said, “We shall use the fund for the purpose it was meant for.”

