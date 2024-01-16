Ibarapa leaders, under the aegis of the Initiative for Ibarapa Electricity, have demanded the completion of a 15-year-old abandoned power project.

They appealed to the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, for the timely completion of the power project in the zone.

The high-powered delegation, led by the Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Titiloye, made the appeal during a visit to the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu in Ibadan on Tuesday. They were received by the minister, Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Dr. Ahmed Abdulaziz, and Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Mr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad.

Oba Titiloye appealed to the minister for assistance in completing an electricity power line project that has been ongoing for 15 years. Chief Akinyemi Akinlabi, a member of the delegation and convener of the initiative, highlighted the adverse effects of the lack of electricity in the community.

Akinlabi pointed out that the absence of electricity in the communities has resulted in an increased crime rate, reduced productivity, closure of industries, and a generally low quality of life.

In response, Abdulaziz acknowledged the stages of the project’s completion, blaming the delay on the lack of funds. The minister expressed familiarity with the challenges faced by the Ibarapa people, promising to explore solutions within the shortest possible time.

The delegation also included the Onidere of Idere, Oba Aderoju Kingsley; Oluaso of Iberekodo, Oba Adedamola Badmus; and Onilala of Lanlate, Oba Sunday Oladejo. Also present were the Asawo of Ayete, Oba Okeniyi Ewuola; Asigangan of Igangan, Oba Rafiu Ariwoola; and Odofin of Eruwa, Oba Olayide Ojedapo.

Others on the list included Hon. Fatai Salawu, Hon. Habib Ibrahim, Hon. Funsho Adeleke, Hon. Bimbo Adepoju, Hon. Bayo Aderounmu, and Mr. Surajudeen Adegbite.

