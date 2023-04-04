Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

The Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (IBAN) has sought clarifications from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over the N5 million it fined Channels Television.

Recall that NBC had slammed a N5 million fine on Channels Television over the comments made by the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Datti-Baba Ahmed, who appeared on a programme hosted by the Television station.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Guy Murray-Bruce, and the General Secretary, Charles Maraizu Daniels, IBAN said there seems to be no clear procedure on a course of action when broadcasters are notified that they have breached broadcast codes or regulations in line with public service.

“We, the Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (IBAN), wish to request clarification on how the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) concluded applying the recent sanction of N5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira) fine on Channels Television.

“We seek this clarification because there seems to be no clear procedure on reprimand or course of action when broadcasters are notified that they have breached broadcast codes or regulations in line with public service.

“It is our desire that sanction procedures are open, transparent, and fair.

“We at IBAN take our responsibility as broadcasters seriously because we understand the enormity of the public service we undertake, provide and invest in.

“In this same vein, we would like to seek an audience with you to discuss this further at your earliest convenience. We believe corporate and professional engagement with NBC will deepen mutual understanding and interest in the industry”, the statement reads.

