By: Tola Adenubi – Lagos

The Apapa Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday said the Apapa Port processed agricultural export cargoes worth N70bn in the first quarter of 2023.

Addressing maritime journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, Customs Area Controller of Apapa Customs Command, Controller Auwal Mohammed said his Command recorded a total collection of N212,592,680,700.99 between January to March 2023.

According to Controller Mohammed, “1 am delighted to meet with you once again after the very engaging and fruitful interface we had on the day I assumed duty in January, taking over from my predecessor, to acquaint you with the command’s scorecard in the last three months (January-March 2023).

“The command under me recorded a total collection of N212,592,680,700.99 covering January-March 2023.

“For export trade, the command processed agricultural goods such as sesame seeds, ginger, hibiscus, mineral resources, steel ingot and others with a total tonnage of 110,448 metric tonnes in the first quarter of 2023. “Statistics from the export report shows that the exported goods are worth N70,200,829,358.67 which is equivalent to Free on Board (FOB) value of $159,845,232.84

“Our resolve to enforce government fiscal policies and extant laws to ensure that afl import and export consignments transiting through Apapa Port are fuly examined has been strengthened through effecbve collaboration and timely sharing of credible intelligence with sister government agencies in the port.

“Within the period under review, the command made seizures of 14 containers comprising of prohibited items such as vegetable oil, footwears, used clothing, unprocessed wood, and tramadol tablets with a Duty Paid Value of N22,099,618,111.00.

“Members of the press, it’s petinent to mention that on Friday, 31 March 2023, we uncovered a large quantty of 225mg of tramadol tablets concealed in 2x40ft container numbers TRHU-4758549 and TRHU-6936803 where 143,800,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg were discovered in 720 cartons weighing 10.3 tonnes (10,386kg) that originated from India. This single seizure is valued at N21,600,000,000.00.

“We are on the look-out for those behind such unlawful importation for arrest and very soon we will track them down to face the full wrath of the law. As a Service, we owe Nigenans the duty to prevent this kind of importation from entering the market to safeguard the health of the citizenry.

“Let me use this opportunity to warn perpetrators of smuggling, duty evasion and other forms of criminality frowned upon by the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) and other extant laws, that Apapa Command will only facilitate legitimate trade.

“For anti-Smuggling, our resolve to enforce government fiscal policies and extant laws to ensure that all import and export consignments transiting through Apapa Port are fuly examined has been strengthened through effecbve collaboration and timely sharing of credible intelligence with sister government agencies in the port.

“Since my assumption of duty here, I have been meeting with various stakeholder groups comprising importers, exporters, licensed agents, freight forwarders, and others. I am happy to note that these meetings are yielding good results and will be sustained in days ahead.

“On this note, I want to respectfully extend my profound appreciation to the CGC, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) CFR and his Management team for their untiring support, government agencies in the port for collaboration and synergy, Officers and men of Apapa Command for their determined resilience.