Ibadan Poly lecturer, 3 TETFUND staff die in Oyo auto crash

Tragedy struck on Thursday when a lecturer in the employ of the Polytechnic Ibadan, Mr Kola Oladunjoye and three unidentified staff of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) lost their lives in an auto crash along Moniya-Iseyin road.

Tribune Online authoritatively gathered that Oladunjoye, who was the immediate past Head of Department of Architecture in the institution and three other staffers of TETFUND were coming from Saki when their vehicle crashed around Odo Ogun bridge.

A credible source informed our learnt that Oladunjoye and the trio had travelled to Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki for an official assignment.

According to the source, “they are TETFUND officials who were on official assignment at The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki. The team also included a staff of The Polytechnic Ibadan.”

A staff of the Polytechnic Ibadan who pleaded anonymity said, “we identified Architect Kola Oladunjoye, our immediate past Head of Department of Architecture. He went to Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki for a programme. He went with his professional team.

“We are yet to identify the others who may probably not be our staff. Sad. So sad but who are we to question God. It is very disheartening that Poly Ibadan lost another gem yesterday in a fatal motor accident along Saki road in the person of Architect Oladunjoye of Architecture Department, he stated.

When contacted, the Oyo State Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Mrs Uche Chukwura confirmed the accident but said she was yet to get the full details.

But, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Polytechnic Ibadan, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole confirmed the death of Oladunjoye in an auto crash.

He said ” the Rector, Professor Kazeem Adebiyi and the entire staff of the institution mourn the death of one of our best hands, a very cerebral fellow, who was until his death the chairman of our due process. He was also the immediate past HOD of Architecture department. He was a fellow that relates with virtually everybody and loved by everyone.

“The Rector is so saddened, ditto for other management staff. The entire Polytechnic community, we are in the entire deep morning. We also mourn the others even though, we have not been able to ascertain their identities. It is a sad development, but nobody can query God.”

