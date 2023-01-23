Ibadan North Rep charges re-election campaign team to work for Tinubu, Folarin

The member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Prince Olaide Akinremi, has formally inaugurated his second term campaign team and charged members to work for his re-election and the election of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as all other All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming elections.

Hon Olaide Akinremi, more popularly known as Jagaban, told the 670-man campaign council to not only work for his re-election but also to work for the victory of Bola Tinubu as president; Senator Teslim Folarin as the governor of Oyo State and the senatorial and other candidates of the party in the elections.

Akinremi said the campaign council members were “men and women of capacity”, and that he was glad they were joining him on the re-election campaign and therefore charged them to expand the scope of their work.

He said: “We must not focus on my re-election only, we must work tirelessly to ensure Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges the president of Nigeria. He is a man who truly has the capability to renew the hopes of Nigerians. He is a visionary, and he has proven track records of excellence in private and public administration.

“A vote for Asiwaju is a vote for the security of our people, it is an assurance of the safety of our mothers, sisters, aunts and daughters who have been harassed, molested, raped and murdered across our villages and towns by strange and ungodly men. A vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a vote for Nigeria’s economic growth, stability and prosperity of Nigerians because he is a man who represents the hope of a better Nigeria for generations to come.

“In Oyo State, we must do all in our capacity to ensure the electoral victory of Senator Teslim Folarin as governor. He is an astute, experienced and resourceful politician who chairs one of the very important committees, “Local Content”, which drives Nigeria’s economy. I make bold to state that some of us with international connections will stand by him in government as the governor of Oyo State, and of course, through your support and votes to secure the governorship seat.”

He charged the team to “remember all our Senatorial candidates starting from Chief Sharafadeen Alli, Senator Fatai Buhari and Dr Yunus Akintunde, as well as all House of Reps candidates in Oyo State,” and added that “all of us in Ibadan North should endeavour to reach out to our families, friends and associates in other parts of Oyo State, and clamour for them to vote candidates of the APC across board.”

Akinremi also highlighted the importance of House of Assembly candidates, pointing out that “importantly, we must not forget our candidates for state assembly positions in Ibadan North, Mustapha Salaudeen in Constituency 1 and Steve Adeyoju in Constituency 2.”

The 670-man Prince Akinremi Jagaban Campaign Council has 11 directorates namely Contact & Mobilisation; Community Relations; Women Affairs, Youth Affairs, Media & Publicity, Finance directorate, Planning & Technology; Operations; Religious & Ethnic groups, Traditional Institutions, Artisans & Unions; Monitoring & Evaluation and Intra-party Affairs.

According to the lawmaker, all Ibadan North “apex leaders” are members of the Advisory Council set up for the campaign organisation just as the council “comprises of all Ibadan North APC Local Government and Ward executives, selected Ward and Community Leaders, former APC Councillors, all House of Assembly aspirants, representatives of Academic Communities within Ibadan North, as well as stakeholders from other candidates of Ibadan North origin.”

Folarin in his address on the occasion said Akinremi was “an outstanding House of Reps member and a great representative of the APC in Oyo State and Nigeria at large, noting that “Hon Akinremi is largely instrumental to the stability of the APC in Oyo State during his time on the National Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC.”

Oyo APC chairman, Chief Isaac Omodewu, led the party’s dignitaries including Chief Sarafadeen Alli, Yunus Akintunde among others to the event.

The Director General of the campaign council, Tosin Ayoade, would work with two Deputy Director Generals, Alhaji Gafar Ojetola and Alhaja Tairat Adeyemi, while Prince Demola Layade is the Secretary.

In his speech, Tosin Ayoade said the performance and the disposition of Hon Akinremi had made the job easy for the campaign council.