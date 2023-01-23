President Buhari commissions $1.5bn Lekki Deep Seaport

By Bola Badmus and Tola Adenubi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commissioned the $1.5bn Lekki Deep Seaport.

President Buhari who arrived at the port in the company of Governors Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, including the Service chiefs, was received by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and members of the State Executive Council.

Speaking after Mr President unveiled the Lekki Deep Seaport, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the project as the biggest infrastructure in the whole of West Africa, saying it would surely generate thousands of jobs in the country.

The Lagos State Governor said that the multi-billion naira project is a collaboration between the Federal Government and Lagos State government as well as private stakeholders.

He expressed joy that the execution of the project which took off under Buhari’s administration was completed during his tenure.

“We are indeed excited that the project execution started during your administration and it is now completed during your tenure,” the Lagos State Governor said.

He thanked Mr. President for his commitment to the development of the country and appreciated all those who contributed immensely to bringing the project to reality.

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Lagos on a two-day visit for a “Lagos Festival of Projects” commissioning.

The projects to be commissioned by President Buhari during the two-day working visit are Lekki Deep Seaport, Lagos Rice Mill, Imota, 18.75killometers Eleko-Epe rigid pavement six lane Expressway, First Phase of the Blue Light Rail from Mile Two to Marina and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.





He will also commission a private project, MRS Lubricant, Apapa.