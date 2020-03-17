Ibadan Mogajis caution Fayemi, set to visit deposed Sanusi Lamido

The Family heads in Ibadan land, otherwise known as authentic Mogajis on Monday cautioned the governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi on his moves to depose eleven traditional rullers in Ekiti State, just as the group set to pay a solidarity visit to the deposed Emir of Kano State, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

The Mogajis described the move by fayemi as dangerous move in Yoruba land, urging him not to import abuse of traditional institution to mordern Yoruba nation.

Fayemi was recently alleged of making moves to dethrone the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe and 10 other aggrieved prominent traditional rulers in the state, otherwise called ‘pelupelu Obas’.

Mogajis in a statement issued by its spokesman, Chief Wale Oladoja reminded Fayemi and the governor of Kano State, Abdulai Ganduje that their tenure is for at most eight years, while the traditional institutions are for time indefinite.

The group further said arrangement has been concluded to pay a solidarity visit to the deposed emir by all his members as soon as he settled down in his base to demonstrate their support for him.

According to the statement, destruction of traditional institution is dangerous for the national development and the elders cannot be silence for saying the truth for the betterment of Nigeria.

Mogajis advised other governors in Nigeria to emulate the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde who despite the war waged against him by some traditional rulers in the state before the election, he still respect and pay them their dues at the right time.

It reads in part:”We are suprised to read that the governor of Ekiti State is also considering attacking traditional institution in his state. He need to be very careful. Attacking traditional institution is synonyms to abuse of office as a governor for four years.

“Many of these fathers have sacrificed many thing for the throne and they deserve respect. Fayemi should not import politics of bitterness from other tribe to Yoruba land. We respect our monarch and we won’t do anything to hurt them. They all stood by our father, Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji when the former Governor of Oyo state started misbehaving to the monarch on elevating eleven among his High Chiefs in Ibadan and today our father is doing fine while the governor had left the office.”

On the deposed Emir, Mogajis said:”Ganduje is the governor today, but he should be reminded that he may not be there tomorrow. He should not destroy the traditional institution in Kano state before he leaves office. When is it become a crime for our traditional leaders to say the truth because of intimidation? We hope he won’t regret his action after his tenure as governor.

“For us Mogajis, it is abuse of office and traditional institution. We shall visit him in his base as soon as he returned from his Lagos trip to show that we are behind him as his people,” the statement said.