‘Owambe’ culture: Nigerians must consider impact on climate, says Okunola of Recycledge

Victor Okunola, founder of Recycledge, a recycling organisation, says that Nigerians must be conscious of the impact their love for parties has on climate. He called for a change of attitude and a climate-friendly approach when planning parties.

In his interaction with Ecoscope, Okunola stated that, “There is a popular saying in Nigeria, ‘Saturdays are for owambe.’‘Owambe’ is a Yoruba word meaning,‘It is here’.It is a word that defines an elaborate form of party often organised by Nigerians.

“During such parties, families and friends from different parts of the country and diaspora do come together to celebrate special events such as weddings, funerals, and so on.Have you ever had a deep thought on the number of owambe parties organised weekly? Your answer is as good as mine. However, do you know that for a regular owambe, firewood cooked Nigerian jollof rice must be served?

“It is an established fact that, for all this special and rosy Owambe effects, wood from the forest must be cut down for burning so that cows and goats can be roasted for ‘asun’ also known as barbeque can made.”

The Recycledge founder said that fossil fuels were taking their toll on“back-to-back road trips,” adding that there is “improper disposal of PET bottles and plastic bags for packaging of souvenirs that take over the nooks and crannies of thestreet where such parties are held.”

Okunola said, “These human activities during owambe parties among others has an impending effect on the climate. In the same vein, it is also taking an increasing toll on the natural systems which sustain us, our health, well-being and prosperity.

“Climate change, as we know it, is a system-wide issue affecting the society as a whole. It has become deep-rooted in global economic, social, cultural and value systems locking in unsustainable consumption, imbalance and a detachment from nature.

“Seeing where we have gotten to, technology, investments and even policies alone will not be enough to tackle it; hence the need for hearts, minds and a shift in our cultural values.

“In conclusion, it is crystal clear that the aforementioned activities are on the daily rise during owambes. Yes, it’s our culture but we must chart a new course that will provide the way out ofthis seemingly impregnable climate darkness by ensuring our cultural value is aimed towards conservation and promotion of environmental sustainability to subdue adverse climate change effect.

He advised the following to be considered in any party plan: “Prioritising gas cooker over use of fossil fuels; avoid unnecessary road trips; avoid excessive food preparation to curb wastage; and ensure PET bottles/plastic bags are properly disposed in waste bins for recycling firms to use.”