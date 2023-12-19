Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has advised APC Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to provide President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with real feedback from Nigerians.

Fayemi highlighted the need for the party to play a proactive role in policy-making and communicate grassroots feedback to the president.

Fayemi said, “I am pleased that our chairman is present. Our party should not merely observe policy-making; instead, it should champion the party’s manifesto.

We should inform Mr. President about the feedback from communities and constituencies, not just what reaches him within the confines of the villa.

Having all served in public office, we understand its challenges. Our chairman’s acknowledgment of reading the book should be mandatory for all NWC members and executives at state and ward levels, initiating the rebuilding process of our grassroots-oriented party, to which Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is committed.”

Addressing the open criticisms of the ruling party and its administration by the author of the book, Salihu Lukman, who was also the former Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Fayemi suggested embracing Lukman as the conscience of the ruling party. He asserted that Lukman’s intentions were often misunderstood, emphasizing that individuals like him are crucial as they play the role of the party’s conscience.

Fayemi remarked, “When you read his critiques of the party, it may seem that he aims to destroy and denigrate. However, the truth is the opposite; Lukman is motivated by a desire to improve and uphold what is perceived as good. Every progressive party has individuals like him, and acknowledging them as the conscience of the party is the way to appreciate their contributions. Salihu Mohammed Lukman can be regarded as the conscience of the APC and progressive politics in Nigeria today.”

The author of the book, Salihu Lukman, clarified his mission, stating that it aimed to stimulate discussions within the party and encourage party leaders to embrace and potentially incorporate it into the party’s structures.

Notable figures present at the event included former Osun State governor and pioneer national chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande; former Edo State governor and former national chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole; former Kano State governor and incumbent national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; and national secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, among others.