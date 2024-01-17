As the news of the deadly explosion that hit major areas of Ibadan, Oyo State continues to filter in, the Former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Chief Sunday Dare has expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the Government and people of Ibadan, Oyo State over the explosion that occurred in the capital city on 16 January 2023, in which many people were victims, just as some lost their lives.

According to the Minister, the explosion was such a tragedy and expressed sadness at the loss of lives and the destruction of property.

Dare commended the swift response of the Oyo State Government and the detailed information update provided by Governor Seyi Makinde on the incident.

“I share In the sadness and pain of this incident and I pray for the souls of the dead and speedy recovery for the injured. I urge that all that is necessary be done to avoid a similar occurrence.”

The Agbaakin of Ogbomoso land said he received the news with shock and prayed for God to comfort the victims. He further assured the people of Ibadan that the Government has everything under control as the Government is investigating the source and cause of the explosion.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about play

ers in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…