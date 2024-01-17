Worried by the deplorable condition of infrastructure and the general outlook of Odogbolu Grammar School in Odogbolu, Ogun State, former students of the school have come together to change the narrative positively.

To this end, they recently converged under the aegis of Odogbolu Grammar School Old Students Association (OGSOSA) on the school premises to commence renovation works on some of the dilapidated buildings.

Among those in attendance were an 84-year-old Pa Babatunde Jayesinmi; Pa Bashorun Arobieke; Otunba Ayo Olumoko; Mr. Diji Veracruz; and Evang. Idowu Abudu, and so forth.

Speaking at the event, the National President of the group, Dr. Olumide Adesipe, expressed unhappiness about the deplorable condition of their 67-year-old alma mater, hence their intervention to change the narrative.

He explained that quality teaching and learning can only occur in an environment conducive to teachers and learners.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Project Implementation Committee of the group, Prince Dele Olusi, went down memory lane, saying OGS, as it is fondly called, was built by the Odogbolu Community.

He listed the late General Oladipo Diya, late Okunuga, Mr Biodun Sobanjo, Pa Babatunde Jayesinmi, among old students who carried blocks on their heads to build the first sets of classrooms in the school.

He noted that the renovation works would commence at the same old block of classrooms, thanking God for Pa Jayesinmi to witness the project at 84.

According to him, the infrastructures, including the ICT building, will wear a new look with a new modern roof, PVC Ceiling, new terrazzo floor, new wooden windows and doors, new modern teaching boards, and so forth.

“We will do the work in phases with the first phase to be delivered by April and the second phase to commence immediately thereafter.”

Prince Olusi, however, sought the support and cooperation of all ex-students, friends, and well-wishers, saying the job requires total commitment and dedication by all.

Reminiscing about his days as a pioneer set, Pa Babatunde Jayesinmi also expressed sadness over the poor state of the school, saying the beauty and fame of the school have faded substantially.

According to him, the whole school compound was very bushy when we started, and we worked tirelessly to put down the initial structures.

“The late Oladipo Diya, Biodun Sobanjo, and myself and a few others would carry blocks as early as 5.00 am from Sabo area, and it is now a big shame that all our labor then has gone down the drain.

Speaking further, he said, “We drew the attention of successive state governments to the school so that they will do something about it but nothing from any of them.

“At a period, we, the old students, decided to be contributing a sum of N100,000 monthly. I was 14 on the list. It will baffle anybody to know the caliber of people who attended the school. They are prominent Nigerians, living or dead.

He, however, expressed optimism that the intervention would certainly reposition the school as a 21st Century educational institution.

Expressing his delight over the intervention, the incumbent school Principal, Mr. Opayinka Olujide, recalled that he almost ran back the day he assumed duty as the principal about 10 years ago, just because of the poor state of the school.

He noted that what he met on the ground was far below his expectations.

“It was Baba Jayesinmi that encouraged me to stay and always assured me that new and good things would come the way of the school.

“And the day I had my birthday not long thereafter when my son congratulated me on Facebook and described me as a principal of Odogbolu Grammar School, I was overwhelmed by lots of birthday wishes I received, including from many prominent alumni.

The principal, therefore, commended the alumni for taking this step, saying he strongly believes it will improve the quality of teaching and learning in the school.