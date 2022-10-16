I wouldn’t have become king if I had died in 1986 robbery attack ― Olubadan

By Soji Ajibola
Lekan Balogun, Olubadan of Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun has stated that his ascension to the throne of his forebearers wouldn’t have been made possible if armed robbers had succeeded in their operations in 1986.

Oba Balogun who made this known in a chat with the newsmen at the weekend in Ibadan said his bowel was ripped open with bullets during the attack which lasted for minutes.

In his account, I had an armed robbery experience in 1986 at one of the filling stations in Ibadan.

The gang attempted to rob me of my valuables and made away with my car but I resisted. I was shot at but I did not feel the pain, as I managed to seize their pistol but was unable to pull the trigger.

The passersby rushed me to a nearby hospital where I was later transferred to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan for intensive care and treatment.

However, had it been they succeeded in their plan, our meeting today with Olubadan and his subjects would have been a mirage. That is why I keep on telling people that if other Muslims are praying five times daily, my own is supposed to be fifteen times likewise if Christians are going to Church once a week, my own is supposed to be every day.

My life is filled with testimonies even my ascension to the throne of the Olubadan of Ibadanland as I never think it will come to a reality

My ambition in life as a politician is either to become the governor of Oyo state or President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria even after being installed as Mogaji.

I didn’t plan to become Mogaji of Aliwo family. It was my uncle who insisted that I must accept the responsibility even at a tender age.

That I live up to this age, 80 is purely divine. I am a bundle of testimonies. In my family, it is on record that two senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come through the womb of my late mother.

Also, I am hoping to set another record of becoming the first Olubadan of Ibadanland to occupy the new palace at Oke-Aremo in the Ibadan North local government area of Oyo State.

